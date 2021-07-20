La conquista del espacio: del Apolo a las grandes fortunas

MADRID
Viajar a la Luna. Ese sueño que muchos tuvieron -y plasmaron en sus obras: desde la novela satírica De la Tierra a la Luna de Julio Verne, hasta la película que revolucionó el cine Viaje a la Luna de Méliès- se convirtió en realidad cuando Neil Armstrong tocó aquella superficie hace más de medio siglo.
El 20 de julio de 1969 el ser humano conquistaba por primera vez el espacio llegando al único satélite natural de la Tierra. Después de este acontecimiento histórico, muchas más misiones Apolo llevaron a astronautas al alunizaje, se ha creado un proyecto para vivir en la Luna llamado Misión Artemisa y nuestro vocabulario ha creado neologismos para poner nombre al aterrizaje en Marte (amartizar).
La investigación científica y la carrera espacial quedaron relegados hace tiempo en su relación con la Luna por un agente externo más poderoso: la economía de mercado. Por ello, en 2019 la NASA cifró el primer viaje turístico entre 20 y 30 billones de dólares para 2024. Sin embargo, Jeff Bezos, el magnate estadounidense fundador de Amazón, se ha adelantado a la NASA y emprende hoy su viaje a la Luna.
En la efeméride del primer alunizaje, Bezos, que creó su propia compañía aeroespacial, Blue Origin, en el año 2000, despegará al espacio junto a su hermano Mark, la piloto de 82 años Wally Funk y Oliver Daemen, un estudiante neerlandés de 18 años cuyo padre pagó el asiento por varios millones. De esta forma, los integrantes del cohete New Shepard realizarán un vuelo parabólico que superará los 100 kilómetros de altura, donde se fijó la línea Kármán que constituye internacionalmente el inicio del espacio.
