Este fin de semana tendrá lugar la lluvia de estrellas más famosa del año, las Perseidas, cuya máxima actividad en Europa tendrá lugar durante la noche del 11 al 12 y del 12 al 13 de agosto, cuando según los expertos se podrán observar alrededor de los 100 meteoros por hora.
Sin embargo, disfrutar de las popularmente como 'Lágrimas de San Lorenzo' este año será un poco más complicado debido a la posición de la Luna, que estará en su fase casi llena, apuntan desde el Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), que precisa que el mejor momento para disfrutar de este fenómeno será la madrugada del día 13 de agosto justo antes del amanecer y con la Luna ya puesta.
Los expertos recomiendan un lugar lo más alejado posible de la contaminación lumínica
Según Preston Dyches, del Laboratorio de Propulsión a Chorro de la NASA, los meteoros atravesarán un cielo con una Luna un 14% más grande y un 30% más brillante, por lo que los más tenues no se podrán ver. Por ello, desde la NASA recomiendan que la mejor manera de identificarlas será mirando al cielo en dirección este y, este año más que nunca, en un lugar lo más alejado posible de la contaminación lumínica.
Pero, ¿qué son las perseidas?
Se trata de pequeñas partículas de polvo de distintos tamaños que los comentas van dejando a lo largo de sus órbitas en torno al Sol y que se desprenden debido al deshielo producido por el calor. Los llamados meteoroides se dispersan a lo largo de su órbita, que cada año es atravesada por la Tierra en su órbita alrededor del Sol, y se desintegran al entrar a gran velocidad en la atmósfera terrestre, creando las mágicas estrellas fugaces.
