Coronavirus en embarazadas La covid-19 puede provocar complicaciones leves durante el embarazo

Un estudio realizado en la Universidad de Granada señala que no existe evidencia para afirmar que el SARS-COV-2 se transmita verticalmente de la madre al bebé.

Una embarazada de 9 meses usa guantes mientras se toca el vientre durante el confinamiento por coronavirus. REUTERS / Jon Nazca
Una embarazada de 9 meses usa guantes mientras se toca el vientre durante el confinamiento por coronavirus. REUTERS / Jon Nazca

La covid-19 no tiene consecuencias graves sobre la salud de las embarazadas, aunque sí puede provocar ciertas complicaciones en los recién nacidos, como prematuridad o bajo peso al nacer. Así se desprende de una revisión de todos los trabajos publicados hasta la fecha desde que apareció el virus SARS-CoV-2, causante de la enfermedad.

El objetivo de este estudio, realizado por Rafael Caparrós, investigador del departamento de Enfermería de la Universidad de Granada (UGR), fue determinar el conocimiento disponible sobre cuáles son las consecuencias de desarrollar covid-19 en mujeres embarazadas y sus hijos. Los resultados se han publicado en la Revista Española de Salud Pública, editada por el Ministerio de Sanidad, e indican que, a lo largo del embarazo, muchos eventos ambientales pueden afectar a la salud de la futura madre y su vástago.

La exposición al SARS-CoV-2 se encuentra entre aquellos que pueden determinar la salud del feto en desarrollo. "Como afirmaba el epidemiólogo David Barker, durante el desarrollo prenatal se lleva a cabo una programación fetal que va a marcar la salud y la enfermedad de ese bebé durante toda su vida extrauterina", explica Caparrós.

Análisis de diez estudios

Para llegar a estas conclusiones, Caparrós realizó una búsqueda en varias bases de datos –como Web of Science, Scopus, BVS, Scielo y CUIDEN–. De este modo, se identificaron 10 estudios en los que se evalúo la salud materna y neonatal tras infección materna por covid-19.

Según su investigación, hasta la fecha no se ha encontrado SARS-COV-2 en ninguna de las muestras de líquido amniótico, leche materna o sangre de cordón umbilical analizadas.

Además, tampoco existe evidencia para afirmar que el virus causante de la covid-19 se transmita verticalmente de la madre al bebé, ni antes del nacimiento (congénita), ni durante el parto (perinatal) y ni después del parto (neonatal).

