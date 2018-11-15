Un equipo de investigadores ha descubierto un cráter gigante, mayor que la superficie que ocupa París, que había permanecido oculto bajo una gruesa capa de hielo en el norte de Groenlandia y que se formó a raíz del impacto de un meteorito de hierro, según publica hoy la revista Science Advances.
Su diámetro de más de 31 kilómetros lo sitúa entre los 25 cráteres de impacto más grandes de la Tierra, de acuerdo con los hallazgos de un equipo internacional de investigadores formado por expertos de Dinamarca, Alemania y Estados Unidos.
El cráter se formó cuando un meteorito de hierro de un kilómetro de ancho se estrelló en el norte de Groenlandia en una fecha todavía por determinar y desde entonces había permanecido enterrado bajo el hielo del glaciar Hiawatha.
"El cráter está excepcionalmente bien conservado y eso es sorprendente, porque el hielo del glaciar es un agente erosivo increíblemente eficiente que habría eliminado rápidamente las huellas del impacto", explicó el profesor Kurt H. Kjaer, del Centro de Geogenética del Museo de Historia Natural de Dinamarca. "Eso significa que el cráter debe ser bastante joven desde una perspectiva geológica", añadió.
Los investigadores estiman que el cráter se formó probablemente durante el Pleistoceno, tal vez tan solo hace unos 12.000 años, hacia el final de la última era glacial, aunque son necesarios más estudios para poder precisar la fecha.
Los primeros indicios de la existencia del cráter se remontan a julio de 2015, cuando los investigadores inspeccionaron un nuevo mapa de la topografía debajo de la capa de hielo de Groenlandia y notaron la presencia de una depresión circular enorme, previamente no detectada.
Decidieron entonces enviar un avión de investigación del instituto alemán Alfred Wegener para sobrevolar el glaciar Hiawatha y cartografiar el área con un nuevo y potente radar de hielo desarrollado por la Universidad de Kansas (EEUU).
Ese radar de última generación "superó todas las expectativas e imaginó la depresión con un detalle asombroso", comentó Joseph MacGregor, un glaciólogo de la NASA que también participó en la investigación.
Para confirmar los hallazgos del radar, se realizaron estudios posteriores de la roca cercana al pie del glaciar y de sedimentos arrastrados a través de un canal de agua de deshielo que detectaron la presencia de cuarzo, vidrio y otros elementos relacionados con el impacto del meteorito.
El próximo paso en la investigación es fechar con precisión el momento del impacto y determinar si afectó y cómo al clima de la Tierra.
