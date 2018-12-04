Un equipo científico detectó las ondas gravitacionales que resultaron de la mayor colisión de agujeros negros jamás observada y que formó un nuevo agujero negro 80 veces más grande que el Sol, informaron este martes fuentes académicas.
Esta y otras tres fusiones de agujeros negros fueron detectadas por un equipo internacional en el que participan el Observatorio de Ondas Gravitacionales por Interferómetro Láser (LIGO) de Estados Unidos y la Universidad Nacional de Australia (ANU).
La fusión del sistema binario de agujeros negros fue detectada el 29 de julio de 2017 a más de 9.000 millones de años luz y dio como resultado el agujero negro más grande conocido, indicó la universidad australiana en un comunicado.
"Este evento también tuvo los agujeros negros girando a la mayor velocidad en todas las fusiones observadas. Es también de lejos la fusión más distante que ha sido observada", dijo Susan Scott, física de la universidad australiana.
Las otras tres colisiones fueron detectadas entre el 9 y el 27 de agosto de 2017 a una distancia de entre 3.000 y 6.000 millones de años luz de distancia, y el tamaño de los agujeros negros resultantes fue de 56 a 66 veces el tamaño del Sol.
"Éstos fueron de cuatro sistemas binarios distintos de agujeros negros que se aplastaban juntos e irradiaban fuertes ondas gravitacionales al espacio", explicó Scott.
La experta recalcó que la observación de estos choques ayudará a entender mejor cuántos sistemas binarios de agujeros negros existen en el universo, así como el rango de sus masas y la velocidad con la que giran durante la fusión.
Los investigadores detectaron las colisiones tras analizar de nuevo los datos de ondas gravitacionales obtenidos por LIGO.
Las ondas gravitacionales, cuya existencia predijo hace un siglo Albert Einstein, son vibraciones de espacio-tiempo que producen algunos de los sucesos más violentos del Universo -como explosiones de estrellas-, que generan masivas cantidades de energía.
En los últimos tres años el equipo internacional ha detectado ondas gravitacionales de diez fusiones de agujeros negros y de una colisión de una estrella de neutrones, las estrellas más densas del universo con un diámetro de unos 20 kilómetros
