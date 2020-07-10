madridActualizado:
El Gobierno adjudicará previsiblemente este mes ocho nuevos proyectos piloto de desarrollo de 5G en España, según informó este viernes el secretario de Estado de Telecomunicaciones e Infraestructuras Digitales, Roberto Sánchez.
Durante la presentación del informe del Observatorio Nacional 5G, Sánchez señaló que Red.es tiene previsto completar este mes el proceso administrativo para la adjudicación de ocho pilotos 5G en distintas comunidades.
Estos proyectos forman parte de la segunda convocatoria de pruebas de casos de uso 5G lanzada por el Gobierno, cofinanciada por fondos europeos y con una dotación máxima de 45 millones de euros.
En la primera convocatoria del año pasado, dotada con 36 millones, el Gobierno adjudicó dos pilotos en Andalucía y Galicia, liderados por Telefónica y Vodafone.
El secretario de Estado avanzó también que el Gobierno presentará en septiembre un nuevo plan de despliegue del 5G para el periodo 2021-2025, una vez completado el primer plan lanzado en 2018 con la adjudicación de bandas para esta tecnología.
Sánchez destacó que España es el país que ha hecho hasta la fecha más pilotos de 5G en la UE y está entre los Estados líderes en despliegue de la nueva tecnología, con Vodafone como operador que ya ha presta servicio comercial 5G en 21 ciudades.
El informe del Observatorio Nacional 5G, entidad formada por el Gobierno y el Mobile World Capital de Barcelona, hace un repaso a la legislación y al despliegue del 5G en España y en el extranjero.
