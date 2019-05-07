La NASA ha publicado unas fotografías del amanecer y atardecer en el planeta rojo. Todo esto ha sido gracias al rover Curiosity y sondas como la Insight que también han facilitado registrar el primer terremoto en Marte, el sonido del viento e incluso un eclipse solar.
Para tomar estas maravillosas imágenes, la sonda InSight ha usado la cámara de despliegue de instrumentos (IDC) en el extremo de su brazo robótico. La NASA ha asegurado que las fotografías fueron sacadas a las 5.30 horas del pasado 24 de abril y a las 18.30 horas del 25 de abril.
También se pudo captar el desplazamiento de las nubes durante el atardecer, aunque el color se tuvo que adecuar para que el ojo humano tuviera una buena percepción de ellas.
Cada vez conocemos más detalles de nuestro planeta vecino sin embargo, esta no ha sido la primera vez que hemos podido apreciar el amanecer y el atardecer en el planeta rojo, ya lo hizo la Viking 1 en agosto de 1976.
