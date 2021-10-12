Estás leyendo: Muere Emiliano Aguirre, primer responsable del proyecto Atapuerca

Muere Emiliano Aguirre, primer responsable del proyecto Atapuerca

Aguirre, coruñés de nacimiento, fue el primer paleontólogo en descifrar la importancia del enclave burgalés. Recibió en 1998 el Premio Príncipe de Asturias a la Investigación Científica y Técnica.

Emiliano Aguire.
Emiliano Aguire. Museo de la Evolución Humana

Madrid

Emiliano Aguirre, quien fuese el primer responsable del proyecto Atapuerca, ha fallecido este lunes a los 96 años, según ha confirmado la Fundación Atapuerca a través de su perfil en Twitter.

Aguirre, coruñés de nacimiento, fue el primer paleontólogo en descifrar la importancia del enclave burgalés y dedicó gran parte de su vida a poner en valor el yacimiento que en la actualidad se considera uno de los lugares más importantes del mundo para el estudio de la evolución humana.

Catedrático en Paleontología Humana, comenzó a trabajar en profundidad en la sierra de Atapuerca en 1976 y, desde entonces, trasladó la importancia de sus descubrimientos a nivel mundial.

Distinguido con el Premio Príncipe de Asturias a la Investigación Científica y Técnica en 1998, dio el testigo de sus estudios a los actuales codirectores del proyecto Atapuerca, Juan Luis Arsuaga, José María Bermúdez de Castro y Eudald Carbonell.

Emiliano Aguirre nunca se distanció de los trabajos en el yacimiento burgalés y en los últimos años legó a la Fundación Atapuerca un importante fondo bibliográfico, así como documentos personales, para completar los estudios sobre los orígenes del hombre en Europa.

