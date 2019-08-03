Público
Realizan el mapa tridimensional de la Vía Láctea a mayor escala hasta la fecha

El plano revela la estructura en forma de S del disco estelar combado de la Vía Láctea.

Imagen captada de la Vía Láctea por la misión Gaia, proyecto de cartografía estelar de la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA)ESA - EP

Un equipo internacional de científicos ha realizado el mapa tridimensional de la Vía Láctea a mayor escala hasta la fecha, según han publicado en la revista Science.

Mediante la medición de la distancia del Sol hasta miles de estrellas pulsantes individuales dispersas por nuestra galaxia, los investigadores han trazado este mapa en tres dimensiones que revela la estructura en forma de S del disco estelar combado de la Vía Láctea.

"Nuestro mapa muestra que el disco de la Vía Láctea no es plano. Está deformado y retorcido -avanza Przemek Mroz, de la Universidad de Varsovia (Varsovia)-. Esta es la primera vez que podemos usar objetos individuales para mostrarlo en tres dimensiones".   

Gran parte de la comprensión actual de la forma y estructura en espiral de nuestra galaxia se basa en mediciones indirectas de puntos de referencia celestes y en inferencias basadas en otras galaxias distantes en el Universo.

Sin embargo, el mapa galáctico elaborado por estas limitadas observaciones es incompleto. Como numerosísimos faros distantes, las cefeidas clásicas (estrellas masivas que arden cientos, cuando no miles, de veces más brillantes que nuestro Sol) pulsan a intervalos regulares y son visibles a través de las vastas nubes de polvo interestelar que a menudo oscurecen los cuerpos estelares menos brillantes.   

Gracias a las variaciones periódicas en su brillo, se pueden determinar con precisión las distancias hasta estas estrellas.

La investigadora de la Universidad de Varsovia Dorota Skowron, junto con científicos de la Universidad Estatal de Ohio (Estados Unidos) y Ulaczyk de la Universidad de Warwick, en Reino Unido, trazaron la distancia hasta más de 2.400 cefeidas a lo largo de la Vía Láctea, la mayoría de las cuales fueron identificadas por el experimento de lente óptica gravitacional (GLE, por sus siglas en inglés), un proyecto que duplicó el número de cefeidas clásicas galácticas conocidas.

