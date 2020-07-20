londres
La vacuna contra el coronavirus que desarrolla la universidad británica de Oxford parece "segura" y "entrena" el sistema inmunológico, según revelan los hallazgos de las primeras fases del estudio, divulgados este lunes.
Durante los ensayos clínicos realizados por expertos del prestigioso centro académico, 1.077 voluntarios mostraron que una inyección les llevaba a producir anticuerpos y células blancas de la sangre que pueden combatir el coronavirus.
Estos descubrimientos, difundidos en la revista médica The Lancet, se consideran "muy prometedores", si bien todavía es necesario llevar a cabo ensayos a mayor escala a fin de determinar si los anticuerpos son suficientes para ofrecer protección a largo plazo contra la enfermedad.
