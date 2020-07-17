Estás leyendo: Uno de cada tres pacientes surcoreanos de covid-19 mejora con el remdesivir

Público
Público

Vacuna covid-19 Uno de cada tres pacientes surcoreanos de covid-19 mejora con el remdesivir

El remdesivir ha estado a la vanguardia de la batalla mundial contra la enfermedad después de que el fármaco administrado por vía intravenosa ayudó a acortar los tiempos de recuperación hospitalaria en un ensayo clínico en Estados Unidos.

Neumólogos avisan de que España puede enfrentarse a un segundo brote "significativo" de COVID-19
Los Centros de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades de Corea informaron el sábado de los resultados de un primer grupo de 27 pacientes a los que se les administró remdesivir en diferentes hospitales. / ADP

Madrid

Actualizado:

REUTERS

Uno de cada tres pacientes surcoreanos gravemente enfermos con covid-19 mostraron una mejora en su condición después de recibir el antiviral remdesivir de Gilead Sciences Inc, según las autoridades sanitarias del país.

No obstante, serán necesarios más estudios para determinar si la mejora era atribuible al medicamento o a otros factores como la inmunidad de los pacientes y otras terapias, dijeron las autoridades.

El remdesivir ha estado a la vanguardia de la batalla mundial contra la enfermedad covid-19 después de que el fármaco administrado por vía intravenosa ayudó a acortar los tiempos de recuperación hospitalaria en un ensayo clínico en Estados Unidos.

Varios países, entre ellos Corea del Sur, han añadido el fármaco a la lista de tratamientos para la enfermedad causada por el nuevo coronavirus. No hay una vacuna aprobada para tratar la infección.

En su última actualización del medicamento, Gilead dijo el viernes que un análisis mostró que el remdesivir ayudaba a reducir el riesgo de muerte en pacientes gravemente enfermos de covid-19, pero advirtió que hacen falta ensayos clínicos rigurosos para confirmar el beneficio.

Los Centros de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades de Corea informaron el sábado de los resultados de un primer grupo de 27 pacientes a los que se les administró remdesivir en diferentes hospitales.

Nueve de los pacientes mostraron una mejora en su condición, 15 no mostraron ningún cambio, y tres empeoraron, dijo el subdirector del KCDC Kwon Jun-wook en una reunión informativa.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público