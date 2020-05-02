madrid
España encadena tres días consecutivos con menos de 300 muertes diarias, después de que este sábado se hayan contabilizado 276 nuevos fallecimientos que sitúan la cifra total en 25.100, mientras que los nuevos casos diarios confirmados por PCR caen a 1.147, con lo que ya son 216.582 los contagiados.
Además, se han contabilizado 2.572 nuevos curados, lo que supone que 117.248 personas han logrado ya superar la enfermedad, según el último balance publicado por el Ministerio de Sanidad.
