Presentamos 'Abril republicano', un pequeño festival de la cultura que es además un homenaje a la República.

'Abril republicano': expresión de cultura y libertad en días de confinamiento.
Presentamos 'Abril republicano', un pequeño festival de la cultura en tiempo de coronavirus. Cada día mostramos un vídeo con un destacado representante de la cultura (cantantes, compositores, escritores, poetas…) que nos ofrecen su versión más personal de este tiempo que nos ha tocado vivir confinados en el mes más libre y republicano por naturaleza… Una propuesta, ideada y desarrollada por Víctor Sampedro, que presentamos en colaboración con la Fundación Luzes. Un verdadero homenaje a la República.

'Abril republicano' es una idea y proyecto desarrollado por Víctor Sampedro.

