MadridActualizado:
El director de cine británico Alan Parker, autor de clásicos como El expreso de medianoche, Evita o Fama, ha muerto a los 76 años, según informó este viernes una portavoz del cineasta.
La fuente explicó en un comunicado enviado en nombre de la familia que Parker falleció después de padecer una "larga enfermedad".
Nada más conocerse la noticia, varios compañeros se han apresurado a destacar el talento del realizador, nacido en Londres en 1944, que también fue productor de cine, escritor y actor.
"Alan Parker hizo muchísimas películas maravillosas. Simplemente maravillosas. Un talento enorme. Como estoy seguro que sabéis. DEP Alan Parker", escribió en sus redes sociales el director Nick Murphy.
El productor David Puttnam confesó, por su parte, que "siempre" estuvo "impresionado" por el "talento" de Parker, su "amigo más antiguo y cercano".
"Mi vida y la de muchos otros que lo quisieron nunca será igual", agregó Puttnam, quien produjo alguna de las mejores películas de Parker, como Melody (1971) o El expreso de Medianoche (1978), por la que fue candidato a un Oscar como mejor director en 1978.
Volvió a optar a la preciada estatuilla en la misma categoría en con Arde Mississippi (1988), pero tampoco logró el preciado galardón como realizador, que se le resistió hasta el final de su carrera.
Además de su maestría para crear atmósferas asfixiantes en filmes dramáticos, destacó en el difícil género del musical, con títulos aclamados como Bugsy Malone (1976), Fama (1980), Pink Floyd The Wall (1982), The Commitments (1991) y Evita (1996).
En 2002, la reina Isabel II le concedió el título de Caballero del Imperio Británico por su contribución al mundo del arte y en 2013 recibió un premio honorífico durante la entrega de los Bafta, considerados como los Óscar británicos, en reconocimiento a toda su trayectoria.
"Es casi imposible destacar un momento dado de su carrera, pero los increíbles 19 Baftas que sus películas han ganado demuestran la estima que le tienen sus compañeros, así como el carácter excepcional de su trabajo", destacó entonces el presidente de la Academia, John Willis.
