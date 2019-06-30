Público
Arqueología La sequía descubre un palacio de 3.400 años de antigüedad en Irak

Está situado en la orilla del río Tigris y pudo ser hallado tras el descenso de las aguas de la presa de Mosul Dam. Los arqueólogos estiman que el palacio de Kemane se remite al imperio Mittani, que se extendió por Mesopotamia y Siria.

Ruinas del palacio de Kemune, en Irak. / UNIVERSIDAD DE TÜBINGEN

Un palacio de unos 3.400 años de antigüedad fue descubierto en Irak gracias a la sequía que sufre la región del Kurdistán.

El edificio, de la edad de Bronce, está situado en la orilla del río Tigris y pudo ser hallado tras el descenso de las aguas de la presa de Mosul Dam.

Los arqueólogos que trabajan en las ruinas que emergieron en el embalse estiman que el palacio de Kemane se remite al imperio Mittani, que se extendió por Mesopotamia y Siria entre el siglo XV y XIV antes de Cristo.

"Es uno de los descubrimientos arqueológicos más importantes en la región en las últimas décadas», asegura el arqueólogo kurdo Hasan Ahmed Qasim.

Una opinión compartida por Ivana Puljiz, de la Universidad de Tübingen (Alemania), quien colidera los trabajos, informa CNN, que se ha hecho eco del hallazgo.

