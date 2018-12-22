Los fans de Banksy están acudiendo en masa a la ciudad galesa de Port Talbot para ver un nuevo mural del artista callejero británico que representa a un niño cubierto de nieve, que en realidad es ceniza procedente de un cubo en llamas.
El artista alternativo confirmó en Instagram la autenticidad del mural aparecido en una pared de un garaje. La obra muestra a un niño pequeño abrigado contra el frío con los brazos en alto y la lengua fuera para atrapar copos de nieve. El resto del mural a la vuelta de la esquina del garaje muestra que los copos blancos son en realidad cenizas de un contenedor industrial.
Port Talbot, en el borde de la Bahía de Swansea, es el hogar de una de las acerías más grandes del mundo, que recientemente tuvo que luchar por sobrevivir. El concejal local Rob Jones dijo que la "pieza de arte guerrillero recién llegada y vista mundialmente" convirtió a Port Talbot en el lugar perfecto para albergar una galería de arte moderno galés.
"Al menos un artista contemporáneo de clase mundial parece ver interesante la mezcla de tranquilas laderas junto a paisajes urbanos e industriales, como una obra de arte en sí misma", dijo Jones.
El concejal agregó que cuando se trataba de la contaminación, Port Talbot estaba igual o más limpio que muchos otros pueblos y ciudades, y que sus conexiones de transporte también eran muy buenas.
"La facilidad de acceso podría haber sido una de las muchas razones por las que Banksy pudo haber elegido Port Talbot", dijo.
El artista del graffiti es conocido por producir bocetos cargados políticamente en las paredes desde Nueva York hasta París y la ciudad de Gaza.
En uno de los trucos más provocativos del artista, una pintura de "Girl with Balloon" se hizo pedazos en el momento en que se vendió en una subasta por más de 1 millón de libras ($ 1.3 millones). El comprador se adelantó con la compra. ($ 1 = 0.7902 libras)
