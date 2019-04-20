"20 de abril del 90. Hola chata, ¿como estás? ¿Te sorprende que te escriba? Tanto tiempo es normal". La canción de Celtas Cortos más reproducida y tarareada cada 20 de abril desde su estreno en 1991, hace 27 años, por fin tiene su propio y esperado videoclip.
Una canción en forma de carta del grupo vallisoletano que siempre se asocia con algún recuerdo feliz. Y este himno, que cuenta con 10 millones de reproducciones en Spotify en la versión en directo de Nos Vemos en los Bares (1997) merecía un videoclip, precisamente, en el lugar donde se inspiraron Cifuentes y compañía para escribirla. El tema se incluyó originalmente en uno de los primeros discos de su trayectoria, Cuéntame un Cuento (1989).
Los tiempos han cambiado, tal y como dice la canción, y una letra como esta necesitaba de imágenes de un paraje tan singular como la famosa cabaña del Turmo. Un lugar real ubicado en el monte de Estós (Benasque, Huesca) que ha servido de localización principal para recrear toda la historia de 20 de abril.
El vídeo, con calidad cinematográfica, comienza con una carta fechada para su entrega el 20 de abril de 1990. Después, la memoria viaja hasta la niñez y los juegos en medio del campo, con un mapa y cuatro bicicletas. Nostalgia pura y dura recordando todos los momentos del pequeño cuarteto de amigos.
La narración de la canción y de la historia que Cifuentes cuenta de su puño y letra llega hasta la madurez, cuando los dos pequeños se reencuentran con unas cuantas canas y años de experiencias en la mochila vital. "Yo sigo con mis canciones y tú sigue con tus sueños", reza la carta, junto a la pequeña cabaña tan famosa.
La tímida sonrisa del final del videoclip es la que más de uno ha puesto alguna vez el 20 de abril. Cada vez que la canción de Celtas Cortos ha resonado un año más en cualquier dispositivo, y los recuerdos vuelven como un torrente para dejar una agradable sensación de nostalgia y felicidad.
