El diseñador japonés Kenzo Takada fallece por coronavirus a los 81 años

Kenzo se retiró en 1999 tras haber construido un imperio que abarca desde la ropa hasta los perfumes y otros productos de belleza.

Imagen de archivo de Kenzo Takada. AFP/Francois Guillot.
parís

efe

El diseñador japonés Kenzo Takada, fundador en los años 1970 de la firma Kenzo, falleció este domingo en Neuilly-sur-Seine, a las afueras de París, a los 81 años por una complicación tras haber contraído la covid-19, informó una fuente cercana al modisto, citado por medios locales.

El creador, uno de los primeros japoneses en imponerse en la escena internacional con su marca, activa aún a día de hoy dentro del grupo LVMH, murió en el Hospital Americano de Neuilly, a pocos kilómetros de la capital francesa.

Reconocible por llevar siempre unas gafas de pasta negra, Kenzo se retiró de su firma en 1999 tras haber construido un imperio que abarca desde la ropa hasta los perfumes y otros productos de belleza.

