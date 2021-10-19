Dora García gana el Premio Nacional de Artes Plásticas 2021

madridActualizado:
Dora García (Valladolid, 1965) ha ganado el Premio Nacional de Artes Plásticas del año 2021 por "su manera integral de concebir los espacios para crear performances en las que resulta clave la interacción con los públicos". El jurado ha valorado positivamente "su versatilidad en la utilización de soportes y su capacidad para favorecer la reflexión ética relacionando conceptos y emociones".
La artista se ha especializado en el campo de la performance, el documental experimental y la producción de texto multiformato. Entre las temáticas recurrentes de sus obras se encuentra la contraposición entre la comunidad y la individual en la sociedad contemporanea. García suele explorar los estratos marginales, como ha desarrollado en The Joycean Society (La sociedad joyceana, 2013) o en The Deviant Majority (La mayoría marginada, 2010).
El jurado ha valorado en la artista "tanto la solidez de su trayectoria como el trabajo del último año que, en el contexto de una pandemia, investiga sobre las relaciones entre política y amor y las formas de solidaridad entre minorías".
La artista, que vive entre Barcelona y Oslo, también ha trabajado como editora de publicaciones como On Reconciliation (K.Verlag, 2018), y Segunda Vez (Torpedo Books, 2018). García se encuentra ahora inmersa en Amor Rojo, un proyecto que narra la vida de la feminista y marxista Alexandra Kollontai. Como investigadora y docente trabaja en la Academia Nacional de las Artes en Oslo.
García ha participado en multitud de exposiciones de ámbito internacional como la Bienal de Venecia (2011, 2013, 2015), la Bienal de Sidney (2008) y Art Encounters Timisoara (Rumanía); o nacionales, como el Museo Reina Sofía (2018).
