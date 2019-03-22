El Museo Británico revela uno de los grandes secretos de El grito de Edvard Munch, una de las obras pictóricas más importantes de la historia del arte. Con motivo del 75 aniversario de la muerte del pintor de origen noruego se ofrece una galería en su honor, titulada Edvard Munch: amor y angustia, con las obras más simbólicas del autor.

Sentí un gran grito en toda la naturaleza, es la leyenda que el autor incluyo en la obra y que ha servido para que salga a la luz una nueva interpretación del cuadro de Munch. Esta frase ha sido la clave para esta nueva versión en la que se asume que su protagonista no está gritando, sino que se está tapando los oídos para no escuchar el grito de la naturaleza, según informa el periódico matutino The Telegraph.

La comisaria de la exposición, Guilia Bartrum, es la responsable de esta nueva interpretación que dan un nuevo significado a la obra del pintor noruego. La versión que exhiben en este homenaje "deja claro que la obra de arte más famosa de Munch representa a una persona que escucha un 'grito' y no, como muchas personas continúan asumiendo y debatiendo, una persona grita", aclara Bartrum.

