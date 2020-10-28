Estás leyendo: 'España de Borbón', la video-serie de Albert Pla: Capítulo X

España de Borbón es una video-serie de Albert Pla sobre la España borbónica: "Es para mí un motivo de orgullo y satisfacción contar la historia de los Borbones con rigor, amor a la patria, sacrificio y lealtad al reino de España".

Ante la situación creada por la covid-19, Albert Pla, ha realizado una nueva revisión y adaptación el MIEDO 2.0, el espectáculo que alternamos con sus conciertos. Estas sus próximas fechas: 31 octubre, concierto en el Teatro El Musical, de Valencia; el 7 noviembre, concierto en La Mirona de Girona; el 20 noviembre, concierto en la sala  Jimmy Jazz de Vitoria; el 21 noviembre, concierto en Zentral de Pamplona; el 28 noviembre, el espectáculo MIEDO 2.0 en el Teatro Pérez Galdós, de Las Palmas; el 29 noviembre el espectáculo MIEDO 2.0 en el Palacio de Congresos de Fuerteventura; y el  12 diciembre, el espectáculo MIEDO 2.0 en el Teatro Calderón de Alcoi.

Además, a partir del 17 de noviembre, y todos los martes, Albert Pla presenta en el Teatre Borràs de Barcelona Els Dimarts de l’ Albert, un espectáculo donde Albert cantará canciones y mucho más.

