'España de Borbón', la video-serie de Albert Pla: Prólogo

España de Borbón es una video-serie de Albert Pla sobre la España borbónica: "Es para mí un motivo de orgullo y satisfacción contar la historia de los Borbones con rigor, amor a la patria, sacrificio y lealtad al reino de España".

El Quinze 29 de Mayo

