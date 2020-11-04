'España de Borbón', la video-serie de Albert Pla: Capítulo XI. Final de la 1ª Temporada

madrid
España de Borbón es una video-serie de Albert Pla sobre la España borbónica: "Es para mí un motivo de orgullo y satisfacción contar la historia de los Borbones con rigor, amor a la patria, sacrificio y lealtad al reino de España". En este decimoprimer capítulo, que pone punto final a la primera temporada (la segunda está prevista para enero de 2021), Albert Pla escenifica una rueda de prensa en la que hace balance de la serie.
Tras las cancelaciones en los últimos días, estás son las fechas las próximas actuaciones con el espectáculo MIEDO 2.0: el sábado, 28 noviembre, en el Teatro Pérez Galdís de Las Palmas; el domingo 29 noviembre, en el Palacio de Congreso de Fuerteventura; y el sábado 12 diciembre, en el Teatre Calderón de Alcoi.
Albert Pla: "Dime algún delito que no hayan infringido los Borbones en algún momento de la historia"
'España de Borbón': la verdadera historia de los Borbones
'España de Borbón': Capítulo I
'España de Borbón': Capítulo II
'España de Borbón': Capítulo III
'España de Borbón': Capítulo IV
'España de Borbón': Capítulo V - Aclaramientos
'España de Borbón': Capítulo VI
'España de Borbón': Capítulo VII
'España de Borbón': Capítulo VIII
'España de Borbón': Capítulo IX
