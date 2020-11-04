Estás leyendo: 'España de Borbón', la video-serie de Albert Pla: Capítulo XI. Final de la 1ª Temporada

'España de Borbón', la video-serie de Albert Pla: Capítulo XI. Final de la 1ª Temporada

España de Borbón es una video-serie de Albert Pla sobre la España borbónica: "Es para mí un motivo de orgullo y satisfacción contar la historia de los Borbones con rigor, amor a la patria, sacrificio y lealtad al reino de España". En este decimoprimer capítulo, que pone punto final a la primera temporada (la segunda está prevista para enero de 2021), Albert Pla escenifica una rueda de prensa en la que hace balance de la serie.

Tras las cancelaciones en los últimos días, estás son las fechas las próximas actuaciones con el espectáculo MIEDO 2.0: el sábado, 28 noviembre, en el Teatro Pérez Galdís de Las Palmas; el  domingo 29 noviembre, en el Palacio de Congreso de Fuerteventura; y el sábado 12 diciembre, en el Teatre Calderón de Alcoi.

