"La obscenidad está en vuestros ojos", escribió el colectivo en su cuenta de Instagram.

Captura de imagen de Instagram del momento en el que Femen irrumpe en el museo.

Una veintena de activistas del colectivo Femen se introdujo este domingo en el Museo de Orsay de París donde protestaron con el torso desnudo después de que los agentes del centro vetaran el acceso a una joven esta semana por llevar escote.

"Esto no es obsceno", gritaron las activistas, según se ve en el vídeo que el colectivo subió a sus redes sociales. "La obscenidad está en vuestros ojos", escribieron en Instagram, donde criticaron la actitud de los trabajadores del Orsay ante Jeanne y a la que, según su narración, le vetaron la entrada sin dejarle claro el motivo mientras miraban el escote y decían "las reglas son las reglas".

La joven parisina escribió una carta pública al museo en la que denunciaba la actuación y decía haberse sentido sexualizada pues solo le dejaron entrar cuando se cubrió. El Museo se disculpó inmediatamente después tras la polémica suscitada.

"Para estos agentes es problemático llevar un vestido escotado. En cambio no les supone un problema mirar fijamente a una mujer a los pechos y no a sus ojos y juzgar su vestimenta", criticó Femen.

Además, el colectivo denunció "numerosos ataques" contra "sus pezones" este verano, como que la policía se acercara a varias mujeres en toples en una playa en el sur de Francia para que se taparan, pese a que la normativa no prohíbe hacerlo.

Se refirieron además a un sondeo lanzado por el Instituto Francés de Opinión Pública a finales de julio según el cual un 20% de los franceses piensa que si se marcan los pezones de una mujer por no llevar sujetador debería considerarse un atenuante en caso de agresión sexual.

"Por estas razones hemos decidido ocupar la entrada principal del museo, exponiendo nuestros cuerpos y nuestra indignación entre obras de arte para gritar alto y fuerte: Nuestros cuerpos no son obscenos", explicaron. "¡Stop a la sexualización del cuerpo de las mujeres!", reclamaron.

