El especial se rodará en el estudio 24 de la sede de Warner Bros en Burbank (California), el mismo lugar en el que se filmó la serie original.

Escena de 'Friends' en Central Perk.

Los Ángeles (EEUU)

Actualizado:

efe

Tras varias semanas de conjeturas, la futura plataforma de contenidos HBO Max confirmó este viernes que las estrellas protagonistas de la serie Friends volverán a reunirse en un especial que estará disponible desde el lanzamiento del servicio el próximo mes de mayo.

Los seis protagonistas de Friends, los creadores de la serie y los estudios Warner Bros. han alcanzado un acuerdo para preparar juntos este especial después de varias negociaciones, según fuentes citadas por el medio especializado The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry y David Schwimmer, así como los creadores David Crane y Marta Kauffman, habrían pedido por este programa el doble del salario que cobraban por cada episodio de la mítica serie, una cantidad que los medios estadounidenses estiman que rondará los 2,3 o 2,7 millones de euros.

Algunos intérpretes de la serie, como Perry, confirmaron la reunión en sus perfiles en Instagram, donde Matt Le Blanc gastó una broma a sus compañeros. Aunque los millones de fans de Friends han suspirado durante años por nuevos capítulos de la serie, esta reunión especial no sería un episodio de ficción como tal sino, más bien, un programa estilo "retrospectiva" con entrevistas con el reparto.

El especial se rodará en el estudio 24 de la sede de Warner Bros en Burbank (California), el mismo lugar en el que se filmó la serie original. Este programa será la carta de presentación para HBO Max, el nuevo servicio de directo de WarnerMedia y que tendrá los derechos de emisión de Friends tras abandonar Netflix.

Supondrá un estreno fuerte para la plataforma, del mismo modo que Disney+ apostó por el universo Star Wars con The Mandalorian para su desembarco. Hasta ahora, Friends se emitía en Netflix, pero Warner no dudó en desembolsar este verano más de 400 millones de dólares para recuperarla e integrarla como uno de los diamantes de su futuro servicio HBO Max.

Friends, que se estrenó el 22 de septiembre de 1994, cerró en 2004 diez temporadas de éxitos tras 236 episodios en antena protagonizados por Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry y Schwimmer.

Pero la comedia sigue siendo un fenómeno para incontables aficionados en todo el mundo que todavía están dispuestos a ver, una y otra vez en reposiciones o plataformas digitales, las historias neoyorquinas de Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler y Ross.

