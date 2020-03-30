Estás leyendo: Roban un cuadro de Van Gogh en un museo holandés cerrado por el coronavirus

Van Gogh Roban un cuadro de Van Gogh en un museo holandés cerrado por el coronavirus

La obra robada titulada Jardín de Primavera data de 1884 y es un préstamo del museo Groninger (Países Bajos) que no formaba parte de la colección de la pinacoteca.

Retrato de Van Gogh pintado en 1898. EFE/ Imane Rachidi

madrid

público / europa press

Un cuadro del pintor Vincent Van Gogh ha sido robado del Singer Museum de Países Bajos, cerrado al igual que otros centros culturales del país por las medidas restrictivas adoptadas en estas últimas semanas para combatir la pandemia de coronavirus.

El museo, situado en la localidad de Laren, ha sido asaltado de madrugada, en torno a las 3.15 horas, según un comunicado de la Policía. Las fuerzas de seguridad acudieron al edificio tras la activación de la alarma y constataron la rotura de una puerta de cristal.

Los ladrones se han llevado una obra titulada Jardín de Primavera de 1884, que no formaba parte de la colección de la pinacoteca sino que se trataba de un préstamo del museo Groninger (Países Bajos), según la cadena pública NOS.

Además, este robo coincide con el aniversario del artista neerlandés ya que hoy, 30 de marzo, Van Gogh hubiese cumplido 167 años.

"Estoy conmocionado e increíblemente enfadado. Es un golpe para el Museo Groninger, para el Museo Singer de Laren y para todos nosotros. El arte está ahí para ser disfrutado y compartido por todos nosotros", ha apuntado el director del museo.

La Policia ha abierto una investigación y ha solicitado la colaboración ciudadana para recabar imágenes y testimonios que permitan localizar a los responsables.

