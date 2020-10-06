madridActualizado:
La trinchera infinita, de Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga; El hoyo de Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia y Lo que arde de Oliver Laxe han sido las tres películas preseleccionadas por los miembros de la Academia de Cine para representar a España en la carrera por el Oscar a la Mejor Película Internacional 2021.
El actor Javier Rey (El verano en que vivimos) ha sido el encargado de realizar la lectura de las tres finalistas en un acto en la Academia de Cine acompañado por el presidente de la institución, el cineasta Mariano Barroso y un notario.
La seleccionada definitiva se conocerá, tras una segunda votación, el próximo 3 de noviembre y la ceremonia de los Oscar en Los Ángeles tendrá lugar el 25 de abril de 2021.
