José Sacristán, Premio Nacional de Cinematografía 2021

El actor José Sacristán ha sido distinguido con el Premio Nacional de Cinematografía 2021, ha anunciado este viernes el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, a través de Twitter.

La noticia ha trascendido antes de llegar a oídos del propio Sacristán, que estaba sin cobertura entre Segovia y Torrelodones (Madrid) rodando la próxima película de Fernando Colomo, Cuidado con lo que deseas.

"En el Año Berlanga, reconocemos a uno de los actores más grandes de nuestra historia. Le he telefoneado y, cómo no, le he pillado rodando, al pie del cañón ¡Gracias Pepe por tanto, por todo! Un abrazo enorme", ha escrito el ministro.

Actor de cine, teatro y televisión, la trayectoria cinematográfica de Sacristán (Chinchón, Madrid, 29/09/1937), con más de 150 películas, ofrece un recorrido por la historia reciente de España y sus grandes directores, desde Fernando Fernán-Gómez a Berlanga, Sáenz de Heredia, José Luis Garci, Mario Camus, Pilar Miró, Gonzalo Suárez, Eloy de la Iglesia o Fernando Trueba.