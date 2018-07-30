Público
El Proxeneta Mabel Lozano lanza el tráiler de 'El Proxeneta', un documental contra la trata de mujeres

El tráiler de 'El Proxeneta. Paso corto, mala leche' se ha estrenado en el día mundial contra la trata de seres humanos. 

Mabel Lozano en los pasados premios Goya/EFE

La actriz y directora de cine, Mabel Lozano, continúa con su lucha incansable contra la trata de mujeres y por los derechos de las prostitutas. La directora ha lanzado el trailer de su nueva película, El Proxeneta. Paso corto, mala leche, este lunes que coincide con el día mundial contra la trata de seres humanos.

El documental, basada en su libro El Proxeneta , se estrenará en otoño. Esta misma obra ha sido distinguida con el Premio Rodolfo Walsh, de relatos basados en hechos reales, que narra la vida del dueño de uno de los grandes prostíbulos de España.

Lozano ya tiene experiencia en la materia. En los últimos 10 años ha dirigido cinco largometrajes documentales y una docena de cortos, en los que ha denunciado la explotación sexual y trata de mujeres y niñas en todo el mundo, así como la mutilación genital femenina y la violencia de género, entre otras causas sociales.

En 2017 también denunció la trata de personas con fines de explotación sexual con el corto EXIT y con el documental Chicas nuevas 24 horas a través de testimonios de víctimas que recogía la dura realidad a la que se enfrentan las mujeres de cinco países distintos y estuvo nominado como mejor largometraje documental en los Premois Goya.

