Marjane Satrapi, Premio Princesa de Comunicación y Humanidades

La historietista, cineasta y pintora franco-iraní es autora del cómic 'Persépolis', entre otras obras.

La historietista, cineasta y pintora franco-iraní Marjane Satrapi, uno de los nombres más destacados del cómic internacional, ha sido distinguida este martes con el Premio Princesa de Comunicación y Humanidades 2024.

