Muere la cantante de Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, a los 61 años

Llevaba años luchando contra un tumor cerebral que le fue diagnosticado en 2002. Falleció en la mañana de este lunes por complicaciones derivadas "de su antigua enfermedad", según ha informado su familia. 

Marie Fredriksson, en una actuación | EFE

Marie Fredriksson, la vocalista del grupo musical Roxette, ha muerto a los 61 años de edad, según informa el diario sueco Expressen que recoge un comunicado publicado por la familia de la artista.

"Con gran tristeza tenemos que anunciar que una de nuestras más grandes artistas ha fallecido", reza el comunicado que apunta que Marie Fredriksson murió en la mañana del 9 de diciembre por complicaciones derivadas "de su antigua enfermedad". La cantante llevaba años luchando contra un tumor cerebral que le fue diagnosticado en 2002.

Roxette fue fundada en 1986 y es una de las bandas suecas de mayor éxito internacional. El grupo ha vendido más de 75 millones de discos en todo el mundo y encabezó la lista de Billboard de Estados Unidos cuatro veces. Además de Roxette, Marie Fredriksson desarrolló una carrera en solitario desde principios de la década de 1980.

