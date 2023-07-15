Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Muere el dibujante Francisco Ibáñez, creador de Mortadelo y Filemón

Público
Público

Muere el dibujante Francisco Ibáñez, creador de Mortadelo y Filemón

Última hora RRSS.
Muere el dibujante Francisco Ibañez, creador de Mortadelo y Filemón

Actualizado:

Francisco Ibáñez, uno de los mejores creadores españoles de historietas o cómics, padre de personajes tan populares y queridos como Mortadelo y Filemón, ha fallecido a los 87 años.

Así lo anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter Penguin España, que transmite con enorme tristeza desde Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial que esta mañana ha fallecido en Barcelona el gran dibujante e historietista.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Etiquetas

selección público