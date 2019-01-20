Público
Mortadelo y Filemón cumplen 61 años

El 20 de enero de 1958 los dos personajes aparecieron por primera vez en el número 1.394 del semanario 'El Pulgarcito'

Viñeta del nuevo álbum de Mortadelo y Filemón.-FCO. IBÁÑEZ

El 20 de enero de 1958, el dibujante Francisco Ibáñez publicaba la primera aventura de los dos agentes secretos más queridos del mundo del tebeo. Fue en el semanario El Pulgarcito, concretamente en su nº1.394 donde Mortadelo y Filemón aparecieron por primera vez en la sede de la T.I.A.

La editorial Bruguera fue quien permitió a Ibáñez publicar las primeras aventuras de estos dos personajes tan antagónicos entre sí bajo el nombre de Mortadelo y Filemón, agencia de información. Un Mortadelo calvo y que se disfraza mejor que nadie, con un camarada como Filemón, que cuenta con un par de pelos sobre una cabeza calva y mucha cólera ante las diferentes situaciones que se les presentaron'. Desde su creación, han tenido adaptaciones al cine, al teatro o incluso a los videojuegos, gracias al arraigo de estos tebeos en la cultura popular española.

Mortadelo y Filemón ingresaron en la T.I.A en 1969, la famosa agencia secreta de espías donde hará de las suyas hasta la actualidad, parodiando y ridiculizando las historias clásicas de espías. Entre la nómina de personajes fijos, además de los dos detectives, se unieron con el paso de los años 'Súper', la figura que dirige la T.I.A; el profesor Bacterio con su gato Hidrocarburo, o la Secretaria Ofelia, entre otros tantos que aparecen en las páginas de los tebeos dibujados por Ibáñez.

Francisco Ibáñez también ha relacionado y cruzado en sus tebeos a los dos torpones detectives con otras creaciones salidas de su pluma, como 13, rúe del Percebe o Pepe Gotera y Otillo

