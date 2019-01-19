El músico R.Kelly, popular por canciones como I Believe I Can Fly o Bump N’ Grind, ha visto como su contrato musical con Sony era rescindido tras las múltiples acusaciones de abusos sexuales.
El músico de Chicago ha sido retirado de la web oficial de Sony y fuentes consultadas por Variety confirman que la relación empresarial ha finalizado, según indican en su página web.
Las denuncias y voces que aseguraban que R.Kelly abusaba de mujeres se han acumulado desde hace años, lo que le sirvió para que Spotify retirase su material de la plataforma.
#SilencienARKelly, el hastagh que ha reavivado el tema
Hay dos cuestiones que han servido de detonantes finales en la relación entre el artista y Sony. La primera, la publicación de un documental titulado Surviving R. Kelly (Sobreviviendo a R.Kelly), en el que varios testimonios de mujeres narran los abusos sexuales a los que fueron sometidas.
Este documental producido por Lifetime, sirvió para que se organizasen manifestaciones delante del edificio de Sony en Manhattan. Se usó para acompañar la protesta el hashtag #MuteRKelly (SilencienARKelly).
Billaboard también confirma que la relación contractual de R.Kelly y la productora y distribuidora está totalmente rota.
