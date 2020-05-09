Estás leyendo: Muere Little Richard, arquitecto del rock and roll, a los 87 años

Muere Little Richard, arquitecto del rock and roll, a los 87 años

Se va uno de esos artistas cuya música influenció tanto y a tantos que no podríamos entender el pop y el rock de la segunda mitad de siglo XX sin él.

Little Richard
El músico de rock Little Richard.- REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Su música marcó una época y su grito de guerra ya es eterno: «A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom». Muere a los 87 años Little Richard, uno de esos artistas cuya música influenció tanto y a tantos que no podríamos entender el pop y el rock de la segunda mitad de siglo XX sin él. 

Su hijo, Danny Penniman, ha sido el encargado de anunciar el deceso de esta leyenda del rock and roll. Little Richard, cuyo nombre real era Richard Wayne Penniman, es famoso por canciones como Tutti Frutti, Good Golly Miss Molly y Long Tall Sally.

Autoproclamado "arquitecto del rock 'n' roll", Little Richard construyó un sonido innovador con una mezcla de boogie-woogie, blues y gospel, cuya impronta todavía reverbera. Richard influyó en legiones de artistas cuya fama eventualmente superaría a la suya. 

En declaraciones a TMZ, el bajista de Richard, Charles Glenn, declaró que el músico llevaba enfermo desde hacía varios meses hasta que finalmente se ha producido el deceso en su casa de Tennessee, junto a su familia más cercana.

Richard vivió su apogeo en la década de 1950 y principios de los años 60, fue entonces cuando firmó algunas de sus más importantes tonadas. Sus directos eran salvajes y no dejaban indiferentes, aporreaba el piano como un loco y echaba mano en sus letras de todo tipo de onomatopeyas. 

