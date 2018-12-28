El cantante de boleros Ramon Calabuch Bastida, Moncho, ha fallecido este viernes a los 78 años en el Hospital de Marató (Barcelona), donde permanecía ingresado desde el martes por una parada cardiorespiratoria.
La muerte de Moncho ha coincidido con los preparativos del concierto homenaje que diversos artistas le preparaban para el 14 de enero en L'Auditori de Barcelona, y que tenía las entradas agotadas, ha informado la agencia Nuka Comunicació.
La organización estudia ahora con Joan Manuel Serrat, Estrella Morente, Lolita, Rosario, Pau Donés, Miguel Poveda, Diego el Cigala, Antonio Carmona, Dyango y Sabor de Gràcia la reconversión del concierto en un homenaje póstumo.
Moncho nació en Barcelona en 1940 y desde los 14 años ha recorrido los escenarios, en los que además del bolero ha cultivado otros géneros como la rumba, y como firme defensor de la cultura gitana como parte de la catalana.
En la mayor parte de su carrera interpretó piezas en castellano, pero también musicó poemas de artistas catalanes como Joan Margarit e hizo una versión del clásico italiano 'Parole'.
Con más de 60 años de carrera, una afección en las cuerdas vocales le apartó los últimos meses de la escena, y la familia ha anunciado que la ceremonia de despedida se celebrará en Mataró en la intimidad.
