El nuevo Superman será bisexual

Así lo ha anunciado la editorial DC, propietaria de los derechos de este famoso personaje de ficción.

Imagen distribuida por DC Comics en la que se observa cómo Superman besa a otro hombre. DC Comics

Los Ángeles (EEUU)

Los tiempos en los que ser un superhéroe era sinónimo de ser hombre, blanco y heterosexual llegan a su fin. Tras un Spiderman afroamericano con ascendencia puertorriqueña o una Iron Man mujer, llega un Superman bisexual

Así lo ha hecho saber DC, la editorial propietaria del afamado superhéroe. El próximo 9 de noviembre verá la luz una nueva entrega en la que se podrá ver cómo Superman, encarnado por Joe Kent, tendrá un romance amoroso con un compañero de trabajo. 

Jon Kent, que es hijo de Clark Kent y Lois Lane, es el personaje detrás de esta novedosa identidad de Superman.

DC Comics detalló que, como su padre, Jon Kent también es reportero, y explicó que este personaje entabla una amistad con un compañero periodista llamado Jay Nakamura con quien, posteriormente, empezará una relación romántica.

La editorial compartió una imagen en internet en la que Kent y Nakamura aparecen dándose un beso. "Siempre he dicho que todo el mundo necesita héroes y todo el mundo necesita verse a sí mismos en sus héroes", aseguró el guionista Tom Taylor.

"El símbolo de Superman siempre se ha levantado en defensa de la esperanza, la verdad y la justicia. Hoy ese símbolo representa algo más. Hoy más personas pueden verse reflejadas en el superhéroe más poderoso de los cómics", añadió.

Bajo el título Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, este cómic tienes las firmas del guionista Tom Taylor y el dibujante John Timms y forma parte de la apuesta de DC por el multiverso, un gran marco narrativo en el que coexisten diferentes superhéroes y villanos en diversos mundos, tramas y realidades temporales.

