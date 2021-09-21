La poeta Miren Agur Meabe recibe el primer Premio Nacional de Poesía a una obra en euskera 

madrid
El jurado del Premio Nacional de Poesía ha otorgado a la poeta vasca Miren Agur Meabe el galardón correspondiente a la edición de 2021 por su obra Nola gorde errautsa kolkoan (Cómo guardar ceniza en el pecho). Se trata de la primera vez que el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte concede este premio, dotado con 20.000 euros, a una obra en euskera.
Este poemario ha sido distinguido, según el jurado, por las "reflexiones sobre el deseo y la muerte, la nostalgia y el paso del tiempo se combinan con una perpetua búsqueda del goce a través de las palabras".
Consideran que se trata de un poemario de "madurez" que "da cabida a multitud de voces, estilos y tonos" y que, además, ofrece una "dimensión irónica en su lenguaje y en la actitud que plasma". "Elaborado a lo largo de diez años, reúne magistralmente la amargura del paso de los años y una vitalidad y frescura inquebrantables", matiza.
Miren Agur Meabe nació en Lekeitio, Bizkaia, en 1962. Es diplomada en Magistario, dentro de la especialidad de Ciencias Sociales, es también licenciada en Filología Vasca.
Desde 2006, Miren Agur Meabe es miembro de la Real Academia de la Lengua VascaEuskaltzaindia
Principalmente ha escrito poesía y literatura infantil, aunque también ha cultivado narraciones para adultos. Y, desde 2006, es miembro de la Real Academia de la Lengua VascaEuskaltzaindia.
Entre sus logros, encontramos el Premio Nacional de la Crítica en 2000, por Azalaren Kodea (El código de la piel) o el Premio Euskadi de Literatura Infantil y Juvenil, en 2002, con el trabajo Itsaslabarreko Etxea (La casa del acantilado), galardón que recibió también en 2007 por Urtebete itsasargian (Un año en el faro).
Además, el álbum Mila magnolia-lore (Mil flores de magnolio, 2010), en el que combina prosa y poesía, fue incluido en la Lista de Honor del IBBY. Y, al año siguiente, con Errepidea (La carretera) obtuvo el Premio Euskadi de Literatura Infantil y Juvenil.
