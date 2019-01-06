El escritor argentino Guillermo Martínez ha ganado la 75 edición del premio Nadal con Los crímenes de Alicia, una obra que comparte ambientación y protagonistas con su anterior novela Los crímenes de Oxford, en este caso con una serie de asesinatos relacionados con Alicia en el país de las maravillas. La novela había sido presentada al premio bajo el seudónimo de G. y el título ficticio de Los papeles de Guildford.
El Premio Nadal tiene una dotación de 18.000 euros y el jurado estaba integrado por Alicia Giménez Bartlett, Care Santos, Lorenzo Silva, Andrés Trapiello y Emili Rosales, que proclamaron el fallo entre las cinco finalistas seleccionadas entre las 343 obras presentadas en esta edición.
En la misma velada donde se premió Los crímenes de Alicia, que cada año supone la apertura de la temporada literaria, poco antes del Premio Nadal se ha fallado el 51 Premio Josep Pla de prosa en lengua catalana, ambos convocados por Ediciones Destino.
Este ha recaído en el escritor y dramaturgo Marc Artigau por su novela La vigília, que había presentado con el título ficticio de L'habitació de l'estiu y el seudónimo de Joan Ramírez i Ramírez.
