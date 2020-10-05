Estás leyendo: La cantante Maria del Mar Bonet y el grupo teatral Tricicle, Premios de Cultura 2020 de la Generalitat de Catalunya

El acto de entrega de los premios tendrá lugar el próximo 29 de noviembre en la Capella del Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Barcelona (Macba).

Los galardonados del Premi Nacional de Cultura 2020, en el acto de entrega de los premios, este lunes 5 de octubre del 2020 en el Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (Macba). /EUROPA PRESS
Los Premios Nacionales de Cultura de la Generalitat de Catalunya y el Consell Nacional de la Cultura i les Arts (CoNCA) han galardonado a la cantante Maria del Mar Bonet; al grupo teatral Tricicle; a la residencia de artistas Centre d'Art i Natura de Farrera (Lérida); a la directora y guionista de cine Carla Simón, y al proyecto educativo Xamfrà, del Raval de Barcelona. 

El acto de entrega de los premios tendrá lugar el próximo 29 de noviembre en la Capella del Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Barcelona (Macba), coincidiendo con el 25 aniversario del museo, el día 28 de noviembre, según ha anunciado este lunes en una rueda de prensa la presidenta del CoNCA, Vinyet Panyella, acompañada de algunos de los galardonados y miembros del plenario de la institución.

La presidenta ha destacado el papel del CoNCA, especialmente en un momento de "doble emergencia cultural", debido a la pandemia del coronavirus y la precariedad que, según Panyella, arrastra el sector cultural desde hace años y que, ha insistido, también se ve afectado por la situación política en Cataluña.

