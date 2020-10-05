madrid
Los Premios Nacionales de Cultura de la Generalitat de Catalunya y el Consell Nacional de la Cultura i les Arts (CoNCA) han galardonado a la cantante Maria del Mar Bonet; al grupo teatral Tricicle; a la residencia de artistas Centre d'Art i Natura de Farrera (Lérida); a la directora y guionista de cine Carla Simón, y al proyecto educativo Xamfrà, del Raval de Barcelona.
El acto de entrega de los premios tendrá lugar el próximo 29 de noviembre en la Capella del Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Barcelona (Macba), coincidiendo con el 25 aniversario del museo, el día 28 de noviembre, según ha anunciado este lunes en una rueda de prensa la presidenta del CoNCA, Vinyet Panyella, acompañada de algunos de los galardonados y miembros del plenario de la institución.
La presidenta ha destacado el papel del CoNCA, especialmente en un momento de "doble emergencia cultural", debido a la pandemia del coronavirus y la precariedad que, según Panyella, arrastra el sector cultural desde hace años y que, ha insistido, también se ve afectado por la situación política en Cataluña.
Habrá ampliación
