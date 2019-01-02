Público
Cultura Cultura revisará la disparidad de los Premios Nacionales: 30.000 euros el de Tauromaquia frente a 20.000 euros el de Narrativa

El Gobierno recuerda que Ley para la regulación de la Tauromaquia como patrimonio cultural de 2013 no ha sido cuestionada por ninguna comunidad autónoma ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

Unos niños presenciando una corrida de toros. EFE / Archivo

El Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte revisará los contenidos y cuantías de los 31 Premios Nacionales que convoca cada año, según ha indicado el Gobierno en dos respuestas parlamentarias a Unidos Podemos y Compromís sobre la concesión del Premio Nacional de Tauromaquia.

"Cabe señalar que este Gobierno tiene previsto revisar tanto los contenidos como las cuantías económicas del conjunto de los Premios Nacionales que convoca el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte", señala en ambos escritos el Ejecutivo.

En la primera de las preguntas, el diputado de En Marea Antonio Gómez-Reino criticaba la existencia del Premio Nacional de Tauromaquia, con una dotación asciende a 30.000 euros, pese al "rechazo que genera en la mayoría de la sociedad".

También denunciaba que el de Narrativa es galardonado con 10.000 euros menos (asciende a 20.000) y el de Fomento de la Lectura no tiene de contraprestación económica.

Por su parte, el senador de Compromìs Carles Mulet preguntaba al Ejecutivo la fecha de supresión del Premio Nacional de Tauromaquia, así como el dinero destinado desde su creación.

Además de la respuesta común a ambos sobre la revisión del contenido y cuantía de los premios, el Gobierno explica a Gómez-Reino que la Tauromaquia "forma parte del patrimonio cultural digno de protección en todo el territorio nacional (...), con independencia de la opinión que tenga el Gobierno". En resumidas cuentas, que el premio se mantendrá.

Asimismo, apunta que la Ley para la regulación de la Tauromaquia como patrimonio cultural de 2013 no ha sido cuestionada por ninguna comunidad autónoma ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

Sobre el Premio Nacional 2018, el Ejecutivo recuerda a ambos parlamentarios que en la resolución de 6 de abril de 2018, de la Dirección General de Bellas Artes y Patrimonio Cultural, publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado de 30 de mayo, se convocó el Premio Nacional de Tauromaquia correspondiente a este año.

