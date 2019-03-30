Público
Los Rolling Stones suspenden su gira por EEUU y Canadá porque Mick Jagger está enfermo

"Odio decepcionaros de esta manera", ha dicho el cantante desde su perfil de Twitter. 

Mick Jagger, vocalista del grupo, junto al batería Bill Wyman

El grupo británico de rock Rolling Stones ha suspendido la etapa norteamericana de su gira "No Filters", con conciertos previstos en Estados Unidos y Canadá, porque su cantante, Mick Jagger, necesita "tratamiento médico".

En un comunicado, el grupo explica que los doctores de Jagger, de 75 años, le han indicado que debe tratarse y "no puede salir de gira en este momento", si bien esperan que "se recupere totalmente" de su dolencia, que no se ha especificado.

La banda se disculpa por las molestias y asegura que quienes hayan comprado entradas podrán utilizarlas cuando se anuncie "próximamente" el nuevo calendario de conciertos.

Por su parte, Jagger lamentó en Twitter su indisposición y dijo a sus seguidores: "Odio decepcionaros de esta manera".

"Estoy desolado por tener que posponer la gira pero me esforzaré mucho para volver al escenario tan pronto como sea posible. Un vez más, enormes disculpas para todo el mundo", ha escrito.

Tras finalizar a finales del año pasado la etapa europea de "No filter", iniciada el 9 de septiembre de 2017, los Rolling Stones se disponían a realizar entre abril y junio la segunda fase de la gira, con 17 conciertos previstos en EEUU y Canadá.

