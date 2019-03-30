Los Rolling Stones suspenden su gira por EEUU y Canadá porque Mick Jagger está enfermo

El grupo británico de rock Rolling Stones ha suspendido la etapa norteamericana de su gira "No Filters", con conciertos previstos en Estados Unidos y Canadá, porque su cantante, Mick Jagger, necesita "tratamiento médico".
En un comunicado, el grupo explica que los doctores de Jagger, de 75 años, le han indicado que debe tratarse y "no puede salir de gira en este momento", si bien esperan que "se recupere totalmente" de su dolencia, que no se ha especificado.
La banda se disculpa por las molestias y asegura que quienes hayan comprado entradas podrán utilizarlas cuando se anuncie "próximamente" el nuevo calendario de conciertos.
Por su parte, Jagger lamentó en Twitter su indisposición y dijo a sus seguidores: "Odio decepcionaros de esta manera".
I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) 30 de marzo de 2019
I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.
"Estoy desolado por tener que posponer la gira pero me esforzaré mucho para volver al escenario tan pronto como sea posible. Un vez más, enormes disculpas para todo el mundo", ha escrito.
Tras finalizar a finales del año pasado la etapa europea de "No filter", iniciada el 9 de septiembre de 2017, los Rolling Stones se disponían a realizar entre abril y junio la segunda fase de la gira, con 17 conciertos previstos en EEUU y Canadá.
