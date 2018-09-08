Público
Público

'Roma', de Alfonso Cuarón, León de Oro de la 75 Mostra de Venecia

El mexicano narra en blanco y negro la historia de Cleo, la criada indígena de una familia burguesa y aparentemente idílica de la Ciudad de México de inicios de la década de 1970, un personaje basado en la tata que él mismo tuvo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón al recibir el León de Oro.- EFE

El director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón al recibir el León de Oro.- EFE

Roma, del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón, se llevó este sábado el León de Oro de la 75 edición del Festival de Venecia y sustituye como triunfador de la Mostra a su compatriota Guillermo del Toro. "Dejadme ver si sé pronunciar correctamente el nombre", bromeó Del Toro al anunciar el premio a Cuarón.

Visiblemente emocionado, Cuarón recogió el León de Oro de manos del presidente de la Biennale, Paolo Baratta, y después se acercó a Del Toro, con el que se fundió en un abrazo. "Este premios y este festival son increíbles", dijo en italiano el realizador, que agradeció el trabajo de todo el equipo de la película y de Netflix por permitir que se hiciera este filme.

Y dedicó el premio a Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira y Nancy García, las protagonistas del filme "por su valor, su generosidad y el inmenso respeto por las mujeres que interpretaron".

"Por las casualidades de la vida, hoy es el cumpleaños de Libo, el personaje en el que está basado el de Cleo (Aparicio). Es su regalo de cumpleaños", dijo Cuarón en inglés, antes de pasarse al español.

"Te cantaría las mañanitas pero no voy a ofender los oídos de toda esta gente", dijo Cuarón, que quiso expresar su "inmenso amor". "A ti, a mi familia y a mi país, México. Os amo", concluyó con todos los asistentes a la gala en pie.

En Roma Cuarón (Ciudad de México, 1961) narra en blanco y negro la historia de Cleo, la criada indígena de una familia burguesa y aparentemente idílica de la Ciudad de México de inicios de la década de 1970, un personaje basado en la tata que él mismo tuvo y a quien dedica la cinta, Libo.

Con esta historia, en la que se intercalan el español y la lengua mixteca, el director de Gravity (2013) ofrece un relato social sobre aquella década convulsa. Para el papel de Cleo el cineasta recurrió a Yalitza Aparicio, una profesora que debuta así en el cine, al igual que Nancy García, que hace de la hermana de la niñera

Etiquetas