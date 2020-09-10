MadridActualizado:
La actriz británica Diana Rigg, conocida por sus papeles en series como Juego de tronos y Los Vengadores, ha fallecido a los 82 años, ha informado su representante.
Rigg era "un miembro amado y admirado de su profesión, una fuerza de la naturaleza que adoraba el trabajo con sus compañeros. Va a ser muy extrañada", señaló su agente en un comunicado.
La actriz, que también participó en películas como On Her Majesty's Secret Service, la entrega de la saga 'James Bond' de 1969, murió "pacíficamente a primera hora de esta mañana", agregó esa fuente. "Estaba en casa con su familia, que ha pedido privacidad en estos momentos difíciles", recalcó el representante de Rigg.
Durante su dilatada carrera, recibió dos premios Bafta, en 1990 por Mother Love y en 2000 por Los Vengadores, y estuvo nominada en nueve ocasiones a los Emmy, un galardón que se llevó en 1997 por su papel en Rebecca.
La Academia Británica de Artes Cinematográficas y Televisión (BAFTA) expresó su "tristeza" por la muerte de Rigg, mientras que el actor John Bradley, su compañero de reparto en Juego de Tronos, le rindió tributo en Twitter, calificándola de "simplemente maravillosa". "Ya sabíais que lo era, todos lo sabían. Es una noticia muy triste", sostuvo Bradley.
