Los socios de la SGAE aprueban las cuentas de 2017 y 2018 

Los socios de la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE) han aprobado las cuentas de 2017 y 2018 durante la Asamblea General de la entidad que se celebra este lunes 24 de junio en el Hotel Intercontinental de Madrid.
En concreto, las cuenta anuales y la aplicación del resultado del ejercicio 2017 ha contado con un apoyo favorable del 64,5% (15.854 votos), mientras que el 32,51% (7.991) han votado en contra y el 2,99% (736) se ha abstenido.
Por su parte, las cuentas anuales y la aplicación del resultado de 2018 ha recibido un apoyo del 59,61% (14.772) y el rechazo del 37,35% (9.256), y la abstención del 3,04% (754).
