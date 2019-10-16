El sustituto de 'Pasapalabra' será 'El tirón', también con Christian Gálvez

El programa Pasapalabra ya tiene sustituto en Telecinco con El tirón, un nuevo concurso que podría tener una prueba similar al rosco y que se emitirá durante media hora de lunes a viernes con Christian Gálvez de nuevo a la cabeza del programa.
Aunque aún se desconoce la fecha de emisión, fuentes cercanas al programa señalaron que el nuevo formato podría dar comienzo el próximo viernes, integrado dentro de la emisión de Sálvame Banana, el programa sustituto de Pasapalabra desde que hace dos semanas dejó de emitirse.
De esta manera, Telecinco busca un concurso que sustituya al del popular rosco, la sección más exitosa de su concurso insignia sobre la que no había reclamación por derechos de autor.
Pasapalabra tuvo que dejar de emitirse cuando el Tribunal Supremo rechazó el recurso de Mediaset, titular del canal Telecinco, en relación al litigio que mantenía con la productora británica ITV por los derechos de emisión de uno de los concursos más populares de la televisión.
