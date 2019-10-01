Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Supremo obliga a Telecinco a cesar la emisión de 'Pasapalabra' de inmediato

Ha rechazado así el recurso en relación al litigio que mantenía con la productora británica ITV por los derechos de emisión.

Publicidad
Media: 3.60
Votos: 5
¿El fin de Pasapalabra?

Christian Gálvez, presentador de Pasapalabra. / MEDIASET

Telecinco deberá cesar de inmediato la emisión del concurso Pasapalabra después de que el Tribunal Supremo haya confirmado la sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid y haya rechazado su recurso en relación al litigio que mantenía con la productora británica ITV por los derechos de emisión.

El Tribunal Supremo, según la sentencia notificada este martes, ratifica así el fallo del Juzgado de lo Mercantil de febrero de 2014, que condenaba a Telecinco a "cesar inmediatamente, quedando además prohibida de reanudar en el futuro, la emisión, edición, producción, reproducción, comunicación pública, distribución, transformación y toda y cualquier otra forma de explotación, por sí o a través de terceros, del programa Pasapalabra".

También prohibía la emisión de "cualquier otro programa de televisión que tenga un formato idéntico o similar al del programa Pasapalabra o que contenga esa denominación.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad