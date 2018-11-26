El gran maestro del cine Bernardo Bertolucci ha fallecido este lunes a los 77 años. El italiano deja una filmografía impresionante, con obras maestras como Novecento, El último emperador (premio Oscar en 1987) o El último tango en París (1972).

Esta última película fue su obra más controvertida. La tormentosa historia de amor protagonizada por Maria Schneider y Marlon Brando no solo le supuso numerosos problemas con la censura de la época. También le llevó a sobrepasar los límites de un director. En 2007 Schneider, fallecida en 2011, confesó que durante el rodaje de la escena de esa película en la que el personaje de Brando la viola con la ayuda de un poco de mantequilla se sintió humillada y "un poco violada".

“Debí llamar a mi agente o tener a un abogado en el rodaje porque no puedes forzar a alguien a hacer algo que no está en el guión, pero yo no lo sabía”, aseguró Schneider, que rodó la película con 19 años y aún era virgen.

Nueve años más tarde era el propio Bertolucci el que entonaba el mea culpa durante una entrevista. Efectivamente, confesó que la misma mañana del rodaje pactó con Marlon Brando que usara mantequilla a modo de lubricante y que no le dijeron nada a Schneider.

"Me porté de una manera horrible con Maria, porque no le dije nada de lo que iba a suceder. Quería su reacción como niña y no como actriz, quería que reaccionara al acto de la humillación. Quería que María sintiera, no actuara", aseguró.



"Me siento culpable, pero no arrepiento. En las películas, para obtener algo creo que tenemos que ser completamente fríos. No quería que María fingiera su humillación, quería que Maria sintiera, no actuara. Por eso me ha odiado toda la vida", concluyó.

