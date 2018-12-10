El Barcelona renuncia a jugar en Miami

El FC Barcelona ha anunciado este lunes que ha dejado "sin efecto" su disposición a viajar a Miami y disputar en la ciudad estadounidense un partido de LaLiga Santander contra el Girona FC. El club azulgrana ha tomado esta decisión "después de constatar la falta de consenso existente alrededor de esta propuesta", según ha precisado en un comunicado.
El Barcelona recuerda que "estaba y está dispuesto" a desplazarse a Miami para jugar un partido de LaLiga Santander, y aceptaba que los beneficios se repartieran "entre todos los Clubes de Primera y de Segunda División", siguiendo el mismo criterio de reparto de los derechos de televisión. Sin embargo, considera que mientras no se alcance "un acuerdo entre todos los agentes implicados", este proyecto "no podrá prosperar".
El pasado 11 de septiembre, el FC Barcelona, el Girona FC y LaLiga solicitaron formalmente a la Real Federación Española de Fúbol (RFEF) la autorización para disputar en Estados Unidos su duelo de la vigésima primera jornada de LaLiga Santander. Estaba previsto que al partido se disputara en el Hard Rock Stadium de Miami a las 20.45 hora española del 26 de enero.
La propuesta encontró la oposición de la RFEF y de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE). Ya el 26 de octubre, la FIFA mostró su oposición frontal a esa posibilidad, argumentando la "idea fundamental" de que "los partidos oficiales de liga deben disputarse dentro del territorio de los respectivos países".
