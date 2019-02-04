Encuentran un cuerpo entre los escombros del avión en el que viajaba Emiliano Sala

Un vídeo submarino de los escombros del avión privado en el que viajaba el futbolista argentino Emiliano Sala, muestra a un "ocupante visible", informó este lunes el Departamento de investigación de accidentes aéreos del Reino Unido (AAIB).
Los restos de la avioneta fueron hallados este domingo en el fondo del Canal de la Mancha por una empresa privada contratada por la familia de Sala para la búsqueda del deportista y el piloto David Ibbotson, desaparecidos desde el pasado 21 de enero.
Ambos viajaban en el Piper PA-46 Malibú, que se perdió de los radares cuando se desplazaba entre Nantes (Francia) y Cardiff (Gales) hace hoy dos semanas.
En un comunicado, AAIB señaló este lunes que "trágicamente, en el vídeo es visible un ocupante entre los restos" y explicó que ahora está "considerando" los siguientes pasos a seguir con "los familiares del piloto y el pasajero y la policía".
Además, el departamento adelantó que tiene previsto publicar un informe provisional cuando se cumpla un mes del accidente.
El avión fue detectado este domingo por el barco FPV Morven, contratado por la familia de Sala, de 28 años, gracias a una colecta que tuvo cientos de donantes.
El oceanógrafo David Mearns fue el encargado de confirmar el hallazgo del Morven y puntualizó que el Geo Ocean III será el que se encargará de iniciar desde este lunes la investigación de los restos del avión.
Emiliano Sala volaba en el Piper PA-46 Malibú con destino a Cardiff (Reino Unido) para incorporarse a su nuevo club después de que éste hiciera el mayor desembolso de su historia al pagar 17 millones de dólares por el traspaso.
El futbolista argentino había firmado este año una gran campaña en el Nantes, de la primera división francesa, en el que marcó 12 goles.
